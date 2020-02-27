Osaro, Agbezin rekindle friendship with Treads of Infinity at Alexis

Kindly Share This Story:

By Japhet Davidson

AFTER the successful hosting of its first exhibition of the year tagged Residency Fate VI, Simply Naija that featured the works of the 4th edition of artists in residency, Alexis galleries, one of the leading galleries in Nigeria is set for another exhibition titled, Treads of Infinity, an exhibition of paintings and sculptures by two contemporary artists, Luke Osaro and Agbezin Bamidele George.

The joint exhibition which promises to be great judging by the calibre of works and pedigree of the exhibiting artists is scheduled to open on 14th March 2020, at Alexis Gallery, Victoria Island, Lagos and run till 21st March 2020.

Speaking at the briefing, Bimpe Owoyemi. a co-curator with Patty Chidiac, the curator who stated that the artists will be exhibiting their new styles in the exhibition, said “the exhibition is just a combination of two different ideas that speaks about human expressions which are in line with the theme of the exhibition. It will feature a total of 33 works of paintings and sculptures, 16 works of paintings by George and 17 sculptural works by Osaro”.

Continuing, she pointed out that “Agbezin’s works address the everyday activities, they are resolutely stylized, maintaining a curious balance between the gestural energies. With his latest study of the quilt art, he now manipulates relationship between colours, pattern, design and forms on rigorously textured canvases. Meanwhile, Luke Osaro loves to share his experience of human activities in the bronze cast, bonded stone and glass fibre. As they live out friendship, love, dreams and hope, Treads of Infinity, no doubt is the combination of two different ideas aiming at a sole purpose of depicting or reincarnating the divine attributes of human, with the different medium of art”.

Speaking about the theme, George who works on canvass on acrylic stated that he has been painting in a special way, but after his sojourn in Togo, he fell in love with words and opposite and ever since he has been working more on other dimensions. On the theme, he said that they have been friends for a long time after they met at Artzero programme put together by Authur Arinze and since then they bonded, looking for how to do something together and Alexis galleries afforded them the opportunity. Treads of infinity depict to him is something that is trending, a continuous friendship that will not end like that.

Some of his works include Ladies in different mode, standing out, The Reign, Yeye Oge 111 and others.

While, Osaro who confessed that he paints and sculpts, but after an encounter with Artzero, Arinze encouraged him to concentrate on sculpturing and he keyed into that and ever since it has been a success story. “The theme to him is a reflection off of our long time friendship”.

He said that he prefers bonded stones for his works as it is good for outdoor and indoor. Some of his works include Hibernation, Adenike, Lifted and others. Speaking about the works, he said that Hibernation, cut across many areas, it can depict some reflecting, meditating or tired. So it creates in our imagination a two-sided figure. While “Adenike, a bronze work that depicts the head of a woman with a special hairstyle is an image of a woman I normally see with a particular hairstyle at all times which is something unique about her and I decided to do that”.

Patty Chidiac-Mastrogiannis, founder and director of Alexis galleries is passionate about the arts that she dedicates her gallery and studio space to the development of growing artists, sponsoring and promoting artists in showcasing their works. She also donates part of her proceed from her exhibitions to charity. This exhibition is partnering with WARIF, Women At Risk International Foundation, a non-profit organisation formed in response to the high incidence of sexual violence, rape and human trafficking among young girls and women across Nigeria

As usual, some art-loving organisations like Pepsi, Tiger, Indomie, Mikano, Wazobia FM, Cool World, Cobranet, Delta Airlines and a host of others are always there to lend their support to the exhibition.

Art lovers, promoters, collectors etc are enjoined to come and explore the artists time and creativity within the period.

