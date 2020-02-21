Open Day: Obaseki interacts with pupils, assesses impact of Edo-BEST

Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said his administration will continue to prioritise basic education to groom a new generation of young people that would be productive, contribute actively in the development of the state and compete favourably with their colleagues across the world.

The governor said this when he visited Ivbiyeneva Primary School in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State, to assess the impact of the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (Edo-BEST) programme.

The governor’s visit coincided with the open day observed across public primary schools in Edo State.

ALSO READ:

Governor Obaseki took time out to move from class to class and interacted with some of the pupils.

He assured that he will continue to prioritise basic education, ensuring that children in Edo public schools get the best of education to make them realise their full potentials.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Basic Education and Chairman State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr Joan Osa Oviawe, in the company of teachers in the school and staffs of SUBEB, welcomed the governor and showed him around the school.

One of the pupils at the school, Sherry Osemwingie, expressed appreciation to the governor and commended him for the Edo-BEST initiative.

Osemwingie said the pupils are ready to make the state proud by taking their studies serious and contributing to the development of the state.

She thanked the governor for making the school’s environment conducive for learning, noting that the provision of toys and other materials have made it more enjoyable to be at school.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: