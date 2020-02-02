Onuesoke urges inclusion of other tribes to ‘Amotekun outfit’

Kindly Share This Story:

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has advised that the newly formed security outfit, ‘Amotekun’ by the Southwest Governors should recruit members from other tribes who have lived in the Southwest region for over 10 years and proven to be patriotic citizens.

He also suggested that the supervision of the Amotekun should be under the police in conjunction with other security agencies. The principle of Amotekun should be community policing, he said adding that there should be a legal and operational framework to guide their activities.

The PDP chieftain disclosed this to newsmen in reaction to the statement credited to National President of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Muhammadu Kirowa, that said the association and its affiliates will cease to support the political ambitions of the Yoruba people, adding that the much debated Amotekun Security Network was formed to disrupt cattle herders in South West. The group was reported to have said they will crush Amotekun and crush all their evil plots against them.

Onuesoke wondered why the cattle breeders are so opposed and jittery to the formation of Amotekun, which is meant to protect lives and property of those living in Yoruba territories.

Onuesoke, who stated that there is more to the rage and anger felt by the cattle breeders than Nigerians knew about, added that they have been very edgy since Amotekun came to stay and advised that they should be watched closely.

He described the Yorubas as calm and peace-loving people and cautioned, “The Cattle breeders should mind their utterances in other to promote peace, love and unity among the people. We should love our neighbors as commanded by God. I hope the Yoruba people will develop some strong sense of reasoning from their experiences in the struggle for Amotekun’’.

