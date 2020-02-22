Kindly Share This Story:

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has expressed displeasure over the news making the rounds that members of Nigeria’s House of Representatives have chosen to buy foreign cars as utility vehicles, after rejecting an initial proposal to patronise local car maker, Innoson Motors.

Onuesoke, who condemned the action of the lawmakers while speaking to journalists in Ibadan, Oyo State, disclosed that if our federal lawmakers do not trust made-in-Nigeria cars or promote and patronise locally-assembled products, then they do not have the moral right to ask Nigerians to buy locally-made products.

The former Delta State governorship aspirant, who described the lawmakers action as unpatriotic, argued that if they can make laws banning importation of products not made in Nigeria, then what prevents them from patronising vehicles made in Nigeria as official cars.

The PDP chieftain stated that the issue was never acquisition of exotic cars, but that he expected them to be patriotic about it.

His words: “What’s wrong with patronising Innoson Motors? I wonder how our economy would grow with this set of individuals who cannot patronise a product made in their own country and they will still be the one advertising to the nation on the need to patronise locally-made products.

“Who do they think they are fooling? They don’t create jobs. Those who finally do, neither support nor promote them. Its a pity.”

He called on Nigerians to speak out against the unpatriotic antics of the federal lawmakers, adding that if the lawmakers are made to invest in the local firms, it will not only reduce unemployment, but also trickle down to growth of local businesses.

He stressed that while the borders are closed because they wanted the masses to patronise Nigerian products , 95% of the lawmakers do not have a grain of Nigerian rice in their homes.

Vanguard

