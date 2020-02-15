Onuesoke faults release of suspected Boko Haram members

Kindly Share This Story:

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has faulted the alleged release of 1,400 suspected Boko Haram captives by the Federal Government.

Onuesoke, who condemned the action of the Federal Government while speaking newsmen in Ikeja, Lagos, said releasing the captives under the guise of ‘repentant Boko Haram’ is demoralising to Nigerian soldiers, police and civilian JTF, who are daily losing their lives in the course at the battle front.

The former Delta State Governorship aspirant said it is amazing that people charged with treason and mass murders are rehabilitated, forced to accept repentance, clothed and fed with public resources then released back without any form of bond on them.

According to Onuesoke, this same people may even find their way back into Boko Haram’s camp and start killing our soldiers and innocent Nigerians.

“The authorities are releasing them, but Boko Haram are killing soldiers that they captured. This does not make sense to us at all. Our security will continue to sweep across the bushes to flush these people out, and then the government will release them. Does that not amount to wasted efforts?”

“How do you expect the police and soldiers fighting these terrorists to feel, knowing that the killers can come out tomorrow with a claim of repentance and they will be re-absorbed straight back into the society. Why should a soldier risk his life defending such a nation? A nation that values the life of terrorists more than that of soldiers. Why should America open her door to citizens of a country that celebrate terrorists and treat them with kid gloves,” Onuesoke queried.

He argued that if the reason of government for setting the Boko Haram captives free is because they have repented, it will be better to share questionnaires to prisoners in Nigerian jails to ascertained whether they are remorseful and repentant of their sins to be released.

“Wiping them out during confrontation is the only solution to terrorism. With this recycling moves, one can safely say that the fight against Boko Haram will be endless.”

Vanguard

