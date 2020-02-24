Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike

One person has been confirmed dead in Sagamu as scores of residents of the town on Monday staged a protest in Sagamu, Ogun State over the death of Remo Stars Football Club player, Kazeem Tiyamiyu.

The protesters, who took to the streets, also stormed the palace of Akarigbo and the Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, demanding justice for the deceased footballer.

Kazeem Tiyamiyu, popularly known as Kaka, was killed on Saturday along the Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway during an encounter with operatives of the Zonal Intervention Squad (ZIS), Obada, who suspected him of being an internet fraudster (Yahoo boy).

While police authorities claimed that the deceased attempted to escape after arrest and was knocked down by an oncoming vehicle, the player’s teammate, Sanni Abubakar, who was with him at the time of arrest, alleged that he was pushed out of the car and got knocked down by a passing vehicle.

Enraged by the incident, aggrieved mothers and youths in Sagamu, where the late player and his parents lived, took to the streets on Monday.

They condemned incessant police brutality and indiscriminate arrests by law enforcement agents in the town and its environs.

It was gathered that a former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, was also at the palace to appeal to the angry protesters.

Apart from Daniel, member of the House of Representatives representing Remo Federal Constituency, Mrs Adewunmi Onanuga, and the Ogun State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Funmi Efuwape, were at the palace to appeal to the people.

The protesters were seen moving from one point to the other chanting anti-police slogans.

Armed policemen were deployed in the town to forestall a breakdown of law and order.

VANGUARD

