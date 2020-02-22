Ondo PDP elects Alabere as deputy chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

Mr Tola Alabere, a former Senatorial Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo South, has emerged the state’s deputy chairman of the party in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that he emerged unopposed at the Ondo South PDP Congress held at the party’s Secretariat in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

NAN reports that Alabere hails from Ugbo community under Constituency I of Ilaje council area.

He emerged the winnner through a unanimous decision of party leaders at the congress following the zoning of the post to Ilaje council area.

Alabere in a short speech after his emergence thanked all party leaders for the confidence reposed in him, saying that he would not fail them.

He promised to keep to the rules of the party and work assiduously to take it to an enviable height.

“I thank you all the party leaders for the confidence you reposed in me to find me worthy of this position.

” I promise to abide by the party rules and will not disappoint you,” Alabere said.

NAN reports that PDP leaders at the congress included Olusola Ebiseni, a former governorship aspirant, John Mafo, a former Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and Mr Banji Okunomo, a governorship aspirant.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

