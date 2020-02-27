Ondo female politician laments exclusion in 20 years of democracy

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Female politicians in Ondo State have lamented the exclusion of women in democratic positions in the state in the last 20 years.

Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board, Princess Oladunni Odu said this in Akure at a summit organised by female politicians in the state.

Odu, a former commissioner in the state said: ”ln the last 20 years of our uninterrupted democracy, the female folks in Ondo State have only tasted the position of Speaker of the House of Assembly never a governor, deputy governor, chief of staff or secretary to the state government.

READ ALSO: Ondo targets N500bn investment through deep seaport project

According to her: “Lagos State is in the frontline of bringing women into active politics. lt has successfully brought into limelight Mrs. Kofoworola Bucknor Akerele, Dr. (Mrs) Ojikutu ldiat Adebule, Mrs. Sarah Sosan, and Mrs. Adejoke Afefulire Orelope.”

“Ekiti State, a state younger than our state, has produced three female deputy governors, Mrs. Abiodun Olujimi, Prof Aduke Adelabu who replaced Mrs. Funmilayo Olayinka.

“Osun State has also written its name by bringing to limelight Otunba Grace Titilayo Laoye Tomori and Erelu Olusola Obada while Ogun State has not been left out with Mrs. Yetunde Bosede Onanuga.

She said there are many advantages of women being involved in these key positions at this time. We need governance that will put in place, policies that will uphold the family and sustain the society.

“lt is women that understand certain policies that affect the lives of women, men, and children.”

Odu said the inclusion of women in democratic positions is essential in building and sustaining a strong and vibrant democracy.

She, however, stressed the need for women to come together, irrespective of their political leaning and strategise on how they can lend their voice to the struggle of women in politics.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: