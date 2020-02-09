Kindly Share This Story:

Director General of the Directorate of Technical Aid Corps, Dr. Pius Osunyikanmi, has commiserated with the Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, and the Jegun of Ile-Oluji and Jegun in Council, Oba Oluwole Adetimehin, over the robbery incident in the ancient town on Thursday.

A group of deadly robbers had invaded Ile-Oluji in Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government Area of Ondo State and attacked two banks in the community, leaving four people dead.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Osunyikanmi described the incident as unfortunate, saying Ile-Oluji had been part of the communities in Ondo State that enjoyed relative peace.

He noted that Governor Akeredolu had, since assumption of office, made the welfare, security of life and property his major priority by providing regular support for the security agencies, insisting that the one-off incident in Ile Oluji should therefore not define his administration.

He also stated that the reign of the Jegun of Ile oluji, Oba Oluwole Adetimehin, had witnessed unprecedented development in the town, adding that the robbery incident, though painful, would not affect the resolve of the community to match forward.

While commisserating with the families of the people that lost their lives during the attack, Dr. Osunyikanmi urged the governor not to be deterred in his efforts to make the State safest in the country.

The Aid Corps DG commended the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone eleven, Bashir Makama, for visiting the scene of the robbery and and conducting on-the-spot assessment and urged the security operatives to fish out the people behind the dastardly act.

