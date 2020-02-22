Ondo: APC governorship aspirant promises to accept panel’s decision

Kindly Share This Story:

A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Isaac Kekemeke, on Saturday promised to accept the decision of the party reconciliation committee led by former Osun State governor, Chief Bisi Akande.

Kekemeke, who passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of Akande, said he was optimistic that the panel would take care of the interest of party members in the state.

He told journalists that the speculation on social media that the committee would be biased in handling the crisis rocking the party in the state was baseless.

According to him, most of the leaders in the APC Advisory Council in the state had distanced themselves from the social media report.

He said: “Whoever made such comment does not represent our own feelings or what we think as members of the advisory council. That is the unity group I know in the state.

“The APC advisory council under the chairmanship of Ali Olanusi will work with the panel to bring genuine reconciliation to the party.

“Everyone who loves the party, young and old, should pursue the path of peace.

“This does not mean that we have supported the second term ambition of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.”

He said the core mandate of the council in the state was to bring every member of the party together as a big family in order to build a formidable team for the state governorship election. (NAN)

Vanguard

