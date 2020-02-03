Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Leaders of the Unity Forum within the All Progressive Congress in Ondo state yesterday denied endorsing governor Rotimi Akeredolu for a second term in office.

Those in the Unity Forum include former deputy governor, governorship aspirants, party former state chairman, and political appointees.

They said they did not also demand the position of the deputy governorship slot to broker peace with the state governor.

Speaking on the forum’s meeting with the governor, one of its leaders, a former governorship aspirant, Chief Olusola Oke said that they never endorsed Akeredolu for a second term in office during the meeting held at Heritage Hotel in Akure last Saturday.

Oke who spoke through his media aide, Rotimi Ogunleye told newsmen that what transpired during the meeting was distorted and deliberate propaganda by the sponsors. Matters that were not discussed were reported as the object clause of discussing in the meeting.

“Members of the public should be aware that the intent of that meeting was to seek unity among the leaders of APC in Ondo state. The issue of 2020 governorship was not on the agenda neither was it discussed in the meeting.

” The membership of the committee has nothing to do with the next governorship election, and they never discussed the issue of the governorship, or deputy governorship but they talked about the party and the party alone.

“The issue of endorsement never cropped up at the meeting. Nobody endorsed the governor and no one asked for deputy governorship slot. We did not endorse anybody.

” The major agenda of the meeting was to find out the crux of the crisis with a view to restoring peace among the warring leaders of the party including Mr governor.

“At the meeting, it was agreed that the issue of governorship election must not be discussed and that how to restore peace to the party is the major agenda to be discussed.

“Members in attendance made known their grievances and said the executive members of the party from state to ward must be dissolved and reconstituted.

“A reconciliation committee to harmonise the grievances of members present and those not within the rank of the advisory committee was constituted.

” The committee was to report back to the State Advisory Committee and national leaders of the party for execution.

” ln the meeting Chief Oke was chosen as the chairman of that committee, Isaac Kekemeke as the Secretary and Bode Sunmonu as a member. They were supposed to report back to the committee.

Members of the Unity forum that attended the last Saturday meeting with the governor include, former deputy governor, Alhaji Ali Olanusi, former governorship aspirant, Dr. Olusegun Abraham, former state chairman of the party, Hon Isaac Kekemeke, Senator Yele Omogunwa, Ambassador Sola lji, Chief Erastus Akeju, Chief Bode Sunmonu, Dr. Paul Akintelure, Dr. Taiwo Malumi amongst others

Those on the governor’s side include the state party chairman, Ade Adetimehin, the speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt Hon Bamidele Oloyelogun, SSG, I lfedayo Abegunde, Finance commissioner Wale Akinterinwa amongst others.

Meanwhile, a thirty-one member Advisory Council made up of the Governor, the Deputy Governor, some selected leaders, present and past senators, a representative of the House of Representatives, the Speaker of the House of Assembly and at least one representative of each of the eighteen local governments of the state has been inaugurated “to find domestic solutions to the core issues identified as the root causes of the disunity.

A statement by the secretary of the council, Hon Isaac Kekemeke said that ” the council after an extensive deliberation on the present structures of the party in the state constituted an ad-hoc committee to consult stakeholders and party faithful across the state and come up with recommendations for its consideration within the shortest possible time.

“The members of the ad-hoc Committee are, Chief Olusola Oke, Chairman while Chief Bode Sumonu, Rt Hon Oloyelogun, Mr. Wale Akinterinwa, and Mr. Jacob Oredola are to serve as members.

Kekemeke said that ” The council noted the appeal of Governor Akeredolu to members present to put the past behind them and urged all to work for the unity of the party.

“The Governor’s declaration that the council was not a forum for deciding the candidacy of the party for the 2020 governorship election in the state and the assurance that he would run a more inclusive government were commended

Also reacting, the former deputy governor, Alhaji Ali Olanusi who is the leader of the Unity forum said “that the meeting has nothing to do with the second term ambition of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

“We did not discuss Akeredolu’s second term ambition, we did not negotiate anything, we did not ask for anything from the governor. I have received several calls from people about the outcome of the meeting as wrongly reported, but I want to emphasize that the meeting has nothing to do with Akeredolu at all. Olanusi declared.

