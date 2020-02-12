ONDO 2020: Three contenders eye PDP state chairmanship seat

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

THE rat race for the state chairmanship of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ondo State has kicked off with three major contenders eyeing the position.

This is coming ahead of the October 10 governorship election in the state.

Congresses of the party in the state has been slated for next month by its national secretariat.

The contenders include a former national leader of the party, Dennis Alonge-Niyi, the incumbent deputy chairman, Fatai Adams and a former House of Representatives member, Dr Lad Ojomo.

Already, the incumbent state chairman, Hon Clement Faboyede, who is from Ondo Central Senatorial District has informed party stakeholders that he would not be re-contesting.

Vanguard gathered that the position of the state chairman has been zoned to Ondo North Senatorial District. Ondo Central has occupied the seat for 13 years.

With the zoning of the chairmanship Ondo North, the governorship seat, according to party sources will be between Ondo Central and Ondo South.

Already, no fewer than 20 aspirants have signified their intentions to contest for the governorship primaries.

The party is banking on the voting strength of either Ondo Central or Ondo South for its governorship candidate.

The state has 1,546,081 registered voters while Ondo Central has the largest number of voters with 39.78 percent or 615,157; followed by Ondo South, which has 33.12 percent or 511,998 voters.

The party won both senatorial districts in the 2019 National Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Vanguard learned that leaders of the party in the Northern senatorial district are already in talk with their kinsmen who are the contenders to pick the best of the three as the party-state chairman.

The leaders are said to have prevailed on Dr Ojomo to step down for Alonge- Niyi who many PDP faithful consider as the right choice for the chairmanship seat.

If Dr Ojomo hearkens to the leaders pleadings, the race would be between Adams and Alonge Niyi.

The party’s Director of Media and Publicity, Zadok Akintoye, in a statement confirmed that the incumbent would not be re-contesting in the march congress of the party.

Akintoye said this was “ in furtherance of the state chairman’s desire to ensure that our party unites as we approach the coming gubernatorial elections.

According to him “the State Chairman Engr. Clement Faboyede has informed all party members of his intention not to re-contest for the position of state chairman of the party in the coming congresses.

“The Chairman wishes to inform party members that the coming congresses will be free and fair and based on the age long tradition of the PDP which will ultimately ensure rancour-free congresses and smooth primaries.

“He also assures of his absolute impartiality in ensuring that all aspirants of the party are given equal and fair treatment in their aspiration to seek the mandate of the party.

“In line with his directive, all leaders are hereby advised to ensure that the processes of nominations of executive members across the 203 Wards and 18 local government areas must be fair and impartial.

“Any aspirant unsatisfied with what has been done at the ward, local government or state level is free to approach the disciplinary committees at the Ward/Local/State levels and will also be free to contest the congress.

Faboyede who thanked all members for their support and for their sacrifices towards the success of the party in the next elections encouraged them to place the success of the party above all individual aspirations.

Vanguard Nigeria News

