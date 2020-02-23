ONDO 2020: I’m not threatened by any gang-up — AKEREDOLU

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday, said he was not threatened by any gang-up against his re-election bid.

In a statement, his Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye in Akure, said the gang-up will crumble like a pack of cards.

No fewer than seven chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the Unity Forum have shown interest in the governorship position.

While the party’s primary election had been fixed for July this year, the governorship election will hold on October 10 according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Akeredolu was reacting to the lawmaker representing Ondo North Senatorial districts, Senator Ajayi Boroffice, who said the APC chieftains are united against his re-election.

Boroffice had said the APC Unity Forum, which comprises aggrieved members would present the standard-bearer of the party in the forthcoming governorship poll.

But the governor’s CPS, in a swift reaction, said: “Governor Akeredolu is not a desperate politician.”

The statement reads: “He is not threatened by any gang-up in respect of the 2020 governorship race.

“His belief in the sanctity of the people’s backing remains unshaken.

“Just as Government of Ondo State led by Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, believes in the right of all qualified persons to aspire to be Governor, it is perhaps, untoward on the part of supposed leaders to be unrestrained in the pursuit of their ambitions.

“Our initial perception of the pernicious outburst of the senator was to ignore him because such was misguided.

“At best, empathy was most desirable for a man whose lust for excessive mischief has severally spurred him to paths of perfidy against his Southwest kinsmen.

“However, the public, especially all lovers of our dear party, the APC deserve to know that the vituperations of Senator Boroffice are fallouts of deflated hopes.

“This is more so that his huge investment to destroy the party and stem the pace of development in Ondo State appears to have yielded no positive results.”

