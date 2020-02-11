Breaking News
Omokaro wants more focus on grassroots football

Katsina United and Akwa United in action during their Matchday 4 tie in the Nigerian Professional Football League

Former Super Eagles defender, Bright Omokaro, has called on the sporting authorities to make conscious efforts towards a genuine grassroots development in the sport.

The former defender of the defunct Abiola Babes FC of Abeokuta said the situation was more worrisome in view of the possible long-term effect.

“As long as we keep ignoring the grassroots, even if a Pep Guardiola is our coach, it won’t matter. Often times we don’t follow through on our plans.

“Check on all countries that are performing greatly now, and you will discover that they have a solid grassroots programme and they followed it through. That’s dedication,” he said.

On how handlers and sponsors of school sports competitions can be groomed into senior national teams, Omokaro said a lot was dependent on commitment from sports managers.

“Most people don’t get it. I strongly believe that the partnership between the Nigerian school sports body should be solid because the majority of us were discovered through this medium.

“Often times we (in Nigeria) misplace what our priorities should be, and this has affected every sector in this country.

Omokaro was part of the silver medal-winning Super Eagles team at the 1990 AFCON in Algeria.

