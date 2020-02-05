Omo-Agege condemns killing of Catholic seminarian

Kindly Share This Story:

*** Calls for Overhauling of Nigeria’s Security Architecture

By Henry Umoru

DEPUTY President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo Agege, All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta Central, yesterday condemned in very strong terms, the killing of a Catholic seminarian in Kaduna, just as he vowed that the National Assembly will work with the Executive to resolve the security challenges confronting the country.

Also read:

Omo- Agege who spoke yesterday in Abuja when he played host to the alumni of the Psycho-Spiritual Institute of the Catholic University of Eastern Africa, Nairobi Kenya (Nigeria and Cameroon Chapter) as well as members of the St. Thomas More Catholic Chaplaincy, National Assembly, called for the overhauling of the nation’s security architecture.

He harped on the need to rejig the nation’s security architecture to halt the security challenges facing the country.

In a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, Omo- Agege while reacting to the recent killing of a Catholic seminarian, Michael Nnadi, by gunmen in Kaduna State, informed the clerics that: “This is one death too many. We are going to do something about it. We have all decided here in the National Assembly, working with the Executive arm, to see what we can do to rejig the security architecture of this country so that incidents like these are either nipped in the bud or reduced to the barest minimum. And we are taking the bull by the horn. We have taken this very seriously, working with Mr President. We just inaugurated a committee made up of very seasoned men and women who are currently serving in the Senate, to help us make a review and recommend to us what we should do before communicating same to Mr President.

“There have been so many suggestions on the table that came out during our debate a couple of days ago. Some suggesting that we create state police to address some of these concerns. Some are suggesting that rather than the state police, we should go for community policing, where we will bring in the average man and woman in the community as we had in the past, to provide and gather information and intelligence to be shared with the reformed, existing police structure.

“This is the first time in a very long time that both the Executive and the Legislature are trying to come together and address this once and for all. We will do this to make sure that the death of our brother, Michael, is not in vain.”

He commanded the priests for providing psycho-spiritual therapy to the people.

Earlier, the President of the alumni who doubles as a priest in the Catholic Diocese of Zaria, Reverend Father Katum Istifanus, expressed dismay over the killing of the seminarian and called on the National Assembly to work with the Executive to halt the current security challenges.

Kindly Share This Story: