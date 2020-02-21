Olympics 2020: Nigeria taekwondo fight for qualification in Morocco

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian taekwondo athletes, Chinazum Nwosu, Benjamin Okuomose, Elizabeth Anyanocho, and Ifeoluwa Ajayi are among other 105 African players vying for Olympics 2020 slot in the qualification tournament starting today in Rabat, Morocco.

Nigeria Taekwondo Federation president, Margaret Binga, hinted that necessary preparation has been made for a successful outing for the Nigerian team.

“I thank the ministry for supporting the taekwondo team’s quest to qualify for Tokyo 2020 in the forthcoming African qualification tournament in Rabat.

“The flight tickets have been secured and other resources needed in Morocco will be deployed before the team departs.

“So, we are thankful and happy that the team will be going to fight for the Olympic tickets,” she said.

Binga, an Olympian, and two-times African champion said the development had raised the athletes’ confidence level, adding that they had been eager to represent the nation in the competition.

“We have a young and passionate team led by a highly-experienced technical team. Our athletes were very brave and hardworking in the training camp in Abuja.

“Certainly, all they need to do now is to bring to bear in the competition the form shown during training while we support them to achieve this objective.”

Vanguard News

