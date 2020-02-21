Breaking News
Translate

Olympics 2020: Nigeria taekwondo fight for qualification in Morocco

On 6:03 pmIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Taekwando, Olympics

Nigerian taekwondo athletes, Chinazum Nwosu, Benjamin Okuomose, Elizabeth Anyanocho, and Ifeoluwa Ajayi are among other 105 African players vying for Olympics 2020 slot in the qualification tournament starting today in Rabat, Morocco.

Nigeria Taekwondo Federation president, Margaret Binga, hinted that necessary preparation has been made for a successful outing for the Nigerian team.

ALSO READ: Lesotho PM is no-show for murder charge, ‘heads to S.Africa’

“I thank the ministry for supporting the taekwondo team’s quest to qualify for Tokyo 2020 in the forthcoming African qualification tournament in Rabat.

“The flight tickets have been secured and other resources needed in Morocco will be deployed before the team departs.

“So, we are thankful and happy that the team will be going to fight for the Olympic tickets,” she said.

ALSO READ: Lawan declares Bayelsa Gov’s seat, Deputy vacant

Binga, an Olympian, and two-times African champion said the development had raised the athletes’ confidence level, adding that they had been eager to represent the nation in the competition.

“We have a young and passionate team led by a highly-experienced technical team. Our athletes were very brave and hardworking in the training camp in Abuja.

“Certainly, all they need to do now is to bring to bear in the competition the form shown during training while we support them to achieve this objective.”

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!