Olympic 2020: Delta to assist Oduduru, Ekevwo, Brume, others

Kindly Share This Story:

Delta State will assist the preparations of its top athletes like Divine Oduduru, Raymond Ekevwo, Ese Brume, and Blessing Okabgare ahead of the 2020 Olympics Games.

Delta State Athletics Association chairman, Solomon Ogba said at the weekend that the athletes have potentials to win medals at the Tokyo 2020 Games and the country owes them good preparation.

ALSO READ: Neymar looking all white as he celebrates his birthday

“The task of ensuring that Nigeria succeeds in Tokyo is not what the Nigerian Olympics Committee (NOC) and the Sports Ministry can do alone, every state, clubs and other stakeholders in sports must work with the two organizations so that we can make podium appearances at the games.

ALSO READ: Bundesliga Club sign Aruna Quadri

“Our performances in Tokyo will be better than our performance at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Delta State is determined to help our athletes do Nigeria proud. We have identified athletes that have the potentials to make podium appearance and we have started paying them training grants since 2018.”

Ogba said he was happy with the performances of Ekevwo at the NCAA Indoor meet last weekend.

Ekevwo won the race in 6.53 secs, the fastest time in the NCAA this year.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: