Olawepo-Hashim mourns Arthur Nwanko, says Nigeria has lost an intellectual giant

By Dapo Akinrefon

Former Presidential Candidate, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, on Sunday, described late Dr. Arthur Nwankwo as an intellectual giant, patriot and crusader for democracy, who lived an exemplary life for the promotion of good governance in Nigeria.

Dr. Nwankwo was running mate to Olawepo-Hashim during the 2019 Presidential Election.

In a statement issued to journalists in Abuja signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Hassan Ibrahim, the former presidential candidate said Nigeria, indeed would miss Dr. Nwankwo at a time that his contributions and counsel for the furtherance of a progressive Nigeria, was needed.

Dr. Nwanko, he said, worked tirelessly for the return of Nigeria to democracy and deserved to be immortalised.

“His contributions towards the entrenchment and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria were immeasurable. Together with other intellectuals from across the county, we spent hours at his New Haven residence in Enugu few days to the 2019 general election where we discussed the way forward for a united Nigeria.”

“My condolence to his family and the Enugu state government and to all those who share in the ideals of Dr. Nwankwo aptly described as a great patriot and crusader of Nigerian democracy,” the statement added.

