Okowa’s aides take entrepreneurship awareness campaign to Ozoro Poly

DELTA State Governor’s aides On Students Affairs and Special Duties Media, Comrade Okoh Ezekiel Oghenetega and Amb. Ossai Ovie Success will on February 26, 2020 storm Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro with an Entrepreneurship Awareness programme tagged: “Even a professor needs a skill.”

The programme, which is billed to hold in every tertiary institutions this year, will take off at the Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, on February 26, with two notable speakers, Engr Hillary Owamah (Associate Professor and Acting Head of Department Civil Engineering, Delsu) as 1st Speaker, Sir Ikechukwu Oyeka, Chief Responsibility Officer, Ingathering and Youth Foundation as the second speaker.

According to the governor’s aides, preparations to host the Entrepreneurship Awareness programme is on top gear, and is coming on the heels of the successes already recorded in the previous editions.

They said: “The need to have an entrepreneural skill has become so important to the survival of our dear nation. Development comes with the high presence of human capital development in every society.

”Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa recognises these facts early enough, which was why, a week after he was sworn into office May 29, 2015 he established the Job Creation Office as a palliative measure to contribute to the Human Capital Development and to reduce the problem of unemployment in the state.”

Governor Okowa is expected to declare the program open.

Commissioner for Higher Education, Delta State Prof. Patrick Muobogare will also be speaking at the programme, alongside the Chairman of the occasion, Engr. Daniel Omoyibo, CEO, Damotech Nig Ltd, the father of the occasion, High Chief Iduh Amadhe, President General, Isoko Development Union, Bashorun Askia Ogieh, MD, Desopadec, Emmanuel Egbabor, Isoko North LG Chairman as host, Chief Itiako Ikpokpo, Isoko South LG Chairman as host, Umuakpo Ovie, President, Isoko Youth Assembly, Chief Ovuozorie Macaulay, former SSG, Delta State, Board Chairman and Executive Secretary, Vocational and Technical Education Board Engr Michael Akpobire and Engr Smart Ikem, Mr Promise Ogumu.

Others are; CEO, Prodan Global Consolidated Properties Ltd, Sir Monday Onyeme, Chairman, DBIR, Mr Charles Aniagwu, Commissioner for Information, Michael Ifeanyi Egwuyenga, Commissioner for Youth Development, Prof Amata Ifo-Alex, Provost, Delsu, Oleh Campus, Mrs Gbubemi Ikolo Commissioner for Vocational and Technical Education;, Hon Ferguson Onwu DTHA member, Isoko South II, Hon Barr. Tim Owhefere, DTHA member Isoko North, Hon Kenneth Ogba, DTHA member, Isoko South I, Barr Uzum Director General of Delta State Orientation , Hon Chief Godspower Asiuwhu, SSA Youth Orientation, Comr Jerry Ehiwarior,SSA to Governor on Students Affairs, Comr Osedume Francis, SA to Governor on Students Affairs, and a host of others.