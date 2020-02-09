Okowa’s Aide, Ossai pays fine for release of inmates

Kindly Share This Story:

Aide to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state, Ossai Ovie Success, on Tuesday paid for the release of two prisoners who have spent months in Ogwashi correctional centre.

Ossai who was celebrating his birthday decided to go to Ogwashi Uku prison and demand for those whose sentence was due to their inability to pay their fines

The two prisoners whose fines the governor’s aide paid are Ikechukwu Ala and Emmanuel Jonah from Ndokwa West local government are of Delta state.

Ossa In an interview after the release said: “Life is for the living. When I clocked 28 this year, I thought of the freedom as a person. I also thought of people in the prison.

“Looking at what God has done for me. I decided to do something for people. I said let me save a soul, let me save people’s lives so that they could be free as I am. I think of the pain they pass through without seeing people in society. I just wanted to do something for humanity. That was what led me to carry out this decision.”

He said crime will end up putting people in problems they may not be able to solve. He added that “Whether you enjoy the money temporarily or not, you will end up suffering. Crime is not the way out. The way out is to be in Christ and live a free life.

“On social media I have been preaching the word that money is not happiness. Sometimes, some people think money is happiness. That is why they go into crime. But at the end, you find out that they are not really happy” he added

