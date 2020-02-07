Okowa to NAFDAC: Apply tougher measures against adulteration

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor of DeltaDr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has urged the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to apply tougher measures in tackling of adulteration of goods and drugs in the country.

He made the call on Friday in Asaba when the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, visited him.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, observed that NAFDAC was doing well in the discharge of its mandate, but said that there was need for improvement as adulteration of drugs had not abated.

He expressed appreciation to the management of the agency for establishing an investigative centre in Asaba, saying that it would help to check the prevalence of fake goods and medications in the Delta.

According to him, the centre will give so much value to us as a state because over 50 per cent of products, including alcoholic beverages that come into our state through our eastern neighbours, are completely adulterated.

“Having an investigative center in Asaba will truly be welcomed and you have the partnership and collaboration of the state government going forward so that the agency can achieve its purpose.

“Be courageous, be bold because God is with you and God will keep you as you fight to make the society safe, because as a government, we believe that the conduct of governance is all about providing for the people and securing the lives and property.

“The phenomenon of protecting lives is inexplicably woven with the health of the people you are protecting, and that speaks volume of the relevance of NAFDAC.

“We are happy with your performance thus far and that speaks volumes of the partnership and collaboration alluded to the government of Delta State.

“I want to use this opportunity to reiterate that as a government, we acknowledge the imperatives of NAFDAC as an agency, what it stands for and we will continually deepen our collaboration and partnership with the agency,’’ Okowa said.

Earlier, Prof. Adeyeye had thanked Okowa for the numerous support of his administration to NAFDAC, adding that she and her team were in the state to launch the Investigative and Enforcement Office of the agency, and to seek further ways of partnering the state government.

Adeyeye said that her vision was to ensure that there was quality management in the agency and ensure that it was more customer-focused, value-driven and country-dedicated.

She said the presence of the agency at the ports in the country had led to the seizure of fake products worth billions of naira.

She assured that with Asaba as the hub of enforcement, influx of fake products into the state and its neighbours would be minimised.

The DG appealed to the governor for land for the agency to build its office of international standard, emphasizing that the office would also house a warehouse to accommodate fake goods that would be seized in the zone .

