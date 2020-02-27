Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has expressed sadness over the death of Chairman of ULO Consultant Limited, Ogbueshi Uche Okpuno, who died aged 65.

ULO Consultant Limited is the contracting firm that built the Asaba International Airport.

Okpuno, a multi-billionaire reportedly collapsed at his residence in Abuja, on Wednesday morning. The immediate younger brother, Mr. Chris Okpuno, who spoke to Vanguard on the telephone, confirmed the death.

He said: “I even spoke with him on Monday and he went to play golf on Tuesday evening with friends.”

ALSO READ:

He said the late Okpuno did not show any sign of ill-health, adding that he just slumped and died.

Okpuno, who hails from Ogbeike Square in Asaba, Oshimili South Local Government Area, Delta State, also built the new Government House, Asaba. He was handling the section ‘C’ of the Ughelli/Asaba Road dualisation project until the contract was revoked by the state government alongside the Asaba International Airport contract.

Meanwhile, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has expressed sadness on the demise of Chief Uche Okpuno.

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, said the demise of Chief Okpuno was a great loss considering his contributions to humanity, growth and development of Delta.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: