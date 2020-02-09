Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

THE Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has described mono-technical education as the hallmark of technological development in the country.

The Governor while speaking, weekend as a guest at the 2020 Convocation/Passing Out Parade of the Global Maritime Academy, Agbowhiame, Ughelli South local government area of the state, also described mono-technical education as the harbinger of scientific development.

The governor who was represented by his Special Adviser on Environment and Marine Transport, Hon. Daniel Yingi, stated that it is on this bases that the state government accords utmost priority to technical education.

Imploring management of the institution to seek accreditation of programmes that are fully approved by the National Board of Technical Education, the governor commended the proprietor and rector for successfully organizing the event adding that it was gratifying that the convocation ceremony/passing-out-parade was a significant phase in the realization of the objectives of the institution.

He said: “I will liaise with the ministry of higher education to ensure that the good standards already established here are not compromised.”

In his speech, rector of the academy, Mr. Mike Egbago stated that one of the benefits of schooling in GMA is the Skill Acquisition Programme available to all cadets free of charge.

He plead with the graduands to choose to do what makes them happy and also advise them to take ownership and control of their life by taking control of their attitude and character.

