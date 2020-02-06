Okowa felicitates with Adesina at 60

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has felicitated with the President, African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, on his 60th birthday on Thursday.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika in Asaba, noted that Adesina had made remarkable contributions to the development of agriculture and food security in Africa.

Adesina was elected president of the AfDB group in 2015.

Okowa commended him for his tremendous and outstanding accomplishments in the service of Nigeria and Africa over the years, and described him as an outstanding and consistent public servant.

The governor noted that the agriculture sector in Nigeria witnessed enormous boost and innovation while Adesina served as Minister of Agriculture.

Okowa said that he was not surprised with the feats the former minister had already attained at the AfDB.

READ ALSO: No room for coal in Africa’s renewable future: Akinwumi Adesina

“He (Adesina) was honoured with the Sunhak Peace Prize and the Emeka Anyaoku Life Time Achievement Award by The Hallmarks of Labour Foundation, among other awards.

“Adesina’s leadership at the AfDB has been largely characterised by outstanding vision in tackling issues of hunger and poverty in Africa.

“His programmes and policies have impacted well over 181 million people directly in the continent in the past four years.

“The bank under his leadership has continued to contribute to poverty reduction, economic and social development in least developed African countries by providing concessional funding for projects and programmes as well as technical assistance for studies and capacity-building activities.

“I join your family, global partners and associates, friends and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for your life which has been marked by outstanding accomplishments and enduring fulfillment.

“As you deservedly celebrate this diamond anniversary, it is my prayer that Almighty God continues to bless you with robust health and many more years of happiness and contributions to nation building,” Okowa said. (NAN)

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: