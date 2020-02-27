Okowa condoles Rita Lori-Ogbebor over husband’s death

Kindly Share This Story:

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, on Thursday sent condolences to frontline Itsekiri leader,

Chief (Mrs) Rita Lori-Ogbebor, on the passing of her husband, Col Paul Ogbebor (retd).

Ogbebor, who died at 80, was a Nigerian civil war veteran and the first cadet to enroll at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor recalled that the deceased was an elder Statesman, who played key role in keeping Nigeria as one indivisible entity.

He added that late Ogbebor’s contribution to nation-building was laudable and worthy of emulation.

Okowa also commended the deceased for documenting his professional life in a book, “Nigerian Defence Academy: A Pioneer Cadet’s Memoir.”

He said “the passing on of retired Col. Paul Ogbebor is a great loss to the people of Niger Delta considering his outstanding contributions to the growth and development of the region, especially through his vocal contributions under the aegis of PANDEF and ELT.

“As a civil war veteran, his contributions to the service of his country is commendable and worthy of appreciation.

“His passing at this time is a great loss to our country as his untiring voice on national issues will be sorely missed.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I condole with his beloved wife and our leader Chief (Mrs) Rita Lori-Ogbebor, on the passing of the elder Statesman and leader.

“It is our prayer that God Grant her and the entire family the fortitude to bear the loss of their patriarch.”

Until his death, Ogbebor was Chairman of Edo chapter of PAN-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and leader of Edo Leaders of Thought (ELT), a Benin socio-cultural group.

