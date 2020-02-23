Kindly Share This Story:

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, on Sunday felicitated with Minority Leader of House of Representatives, Chief Ndudi Elumelu, as he clocked 55 years.

In a statement in Asaba by Mr Olisa Ifeajika, his Chief Press Secretary, the governor described the lawmaker as a “courageous leader with sterling accomplishments.”

READ ALSO:

He said that the contributions of Elumelu in the legislature, especially in the power sector probe of some years ago, had remained remarkable.

Okowa said “as a lawmaker, you have remained outstanding, and as a politician, you are a leading light and a role model for upcoming politicians.

“As a government, we appreciate your sublime contributions to the growth and development of our country, particularly your role in the development of the power and health sectors when you headed the committees of the House in those sectors from 2007 to 2010 and 2011 to 2015.

“We remain proud of your leadership role in the National Assembly and we will continue to make supplications to God to grant you good health and greater years ahead.

“I can attest to your devotion to excellence, commitment, simplicity and integrity and these qualities will continue to be a source of inspiration to all whose lives you have affected in many ways.’’

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I join your constituents, admirers and colleagues across the country to congratulate you, my dear brother and friend, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Godwin Elumelu, on the occasion of your 55th birth anniversary.

“It is our prayer that God will continue to bless you with good health and many more years of great accomplishments,” he added.

Elumelu, who represents Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in the Green Chamber, was first elected into the House in 2007 and served until 2015 when joined governorship race in the state, but was unsuccessful.

He was elected back to the House in the 2019 general polls.

Kindly Share This Story: