Okowa appoints Ambakederemo new SA on Sports Development

Kindly Share This Story:

The Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has announced the appointment of Ogheneochuko Neville Ambakederemo as his Senior Special Assistant (Sports Development). The appointment took effect from February 21, 2020.

The appointment was conveyed in a memo signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Chiedu Ebie.

Until his latest appointment, Ambakederemo was a member of the Delta State Sports Commission. He was there for 4 years.

Reacting to the development, the new SA(Sports Development) said, “I see this appointment as an upliftment as I will be liaising between the Governor and the Delta State Sports Commission. I think it will bring about a better understanding between the DSC and the state government as that will be my preoccupation.”

He believes with the anticipated understanding between the commission and the governor, sports development will take another great leap in the state, particularly grassroots sports and the provision of infrastructure. “Indeed, we are going to witness a new dawn in Delta Sports,” he assured.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: