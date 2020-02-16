Okagbue blames FC Ifeanyiubah players inexperience for indifferent form

Kindly Share This Story:

FC Ifeanyiubah head coach, Uche Okagbue, has blamed the team’s sinusoidal form this season on the inexperience of most players in the squad.

Headed goals by Jide Fatokun and Omaka Anthony in the 25th and 30th minute respectively, handed the Anambra Warriors a 2-0 defeat at Sunshine Stars in Nigeria Professional Football League Matchday 19 fixture, leaving the 2016 Federation Cup champions 12th on the league standings.

Last Sunday’s defeat at Sunshine Stars underlined FC Ifeanyiubah’s struggles in the first half of recent matches, having now conceded at least a goal in the first half of six of their last eight league matches. Okagbue believes his team had been subjected to punishment incurred by loss of concentration.

“Loss of concentration affected the boys and it has cost us cheap goals,” Okagbue told npfl.ng.

After watching his side fail to win in third consecutive NPFL match, Okagbue further stressed on the team’s struggles with inexperience in Nigeria’s elite division.

“In fact, it is lack of experience and lack of concentration from the boys. “If you notice the players, they are all new players and they are from non-league sides,” the coach said.

Nevertheless, the visibly disappointed Okagbue oozed a bit of optimism in the quest for better performance. “So we are just going to work and push them at least for us to remain in the division,” he said.

FC Ifeanyiubah will next host Sunshine Stars in a reverse fixture and the Anambra Warriors head coach is itching to get a win in the game.

“We are going to pay them back in their own coin. I can assure you that. I watched them play, they are a good side but we are going to pay them back in their own coin,” Okagbue concluded.

