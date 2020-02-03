OkadaBan: Riders stage riot in Lagos, damage bus glasses (Videos)

Kindly Share This Story:

By David O Royal

Following the implementation of commercial motorcyclists and tricycle ban in Lagos State which is already taking its toll on motorcycle operators and Lagos commuters who spend long hours at different bus stops across the state waiting for vehicles to get to their destinations, the Okada and Keke riders came out in mass on Monday to protest against the ban.

As can be seen in the videos, the riders were seen protesting, some attacking bus drivers and passengers, some went as far as damaging glasses of the buses and injuring passengers.

Vanguard Nigeria News

