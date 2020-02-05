Breaking News
OkadaBan: Protesters burn LASTMA vehicle to ashes in Lagos (Video)

On 2:34 pm
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Hell was let loose in the early hours of Wednesday, in Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos state when dealers of motorcycles, popularly called “Okada,” riders and miscreants, known as “Area Boys,” engaged the police in a violent confrontation over enforcement of the recent ban by state government on Okada and others.

The situation which led to commotion and destruction of properties was said to have started around 8.am, which also resulted in a traffic jam as motorists were caught in the clash.

Several vehicles were smashed and shops looted by miscreants who seized the opportunity to loot and vandalized properties.

A vehicle belonging to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA was also burnt to ashes.

