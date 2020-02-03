Breaking News
Translate

OkadaBan: Police arrest 24 suspects over blocking of major roads in Lagos

On 6:25 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

OkadaBan: Police arrest 24 suspects over blocking of major roads in Lagos

The Police from Ijora Badia, Area B Command, on Monday, arrested 24 suspects for blocking major roads in Ijora, Lagos following the recent ban of motorcycle (Okada) and tricycle (Keke) by the State Government.

The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana, in a statement said the suspects caused major obstructions on the roads, burning tyres, looting and stealing from unsuspecting road users.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the effect of the ban of Okada and Keke, in Lagos State took effect on Feb. 1.

READ ALSO: Lagos Okada ban: Ogun ready to accommodate riders ―Transport Chair

Elkana said that the suspects came out in large numbers, armed with cutlasses around Ijora Oloye, Amusu, Ijora 7up, Ijora under bridge, Sifa junction and Gaskiya gangare area, all within Ijora Badia Division.

“Police Officers from Ijora Badia, Area B Command and Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants, were promptly deployed to the scenes.

“The situation was brought under control. The obstructions were cleared for free flow of traffic.

“No life was lost. 24 suspects were arrested. Investigation is ongoing and the suspects will be charged to court,” he said.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!