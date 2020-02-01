Kindly Share This Story:

Okada and Tricycle riders are still plying Festac link bridge despite the ban by Lagos State Government.

The Festac link bridge road was observed by vanguard and the riders were seen going about their daily business.

Vanguard reports that the Lagos State Government on Monday announced that it would commence enforcement of the extant Transport Sector Reform Law 2018 which banned the operation of Motorcycles (Okada) and Tricycles (Keke) in some Local Government Areas (LGAs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) with effect from Feb. 1.

They include: Apapa LGA, Apapa Iganmu LCDA, Lagos Mainland LG, Yaba LCDA, Surulere LGA, Itire-Ikate and Coker-Aguda LCDAs and Ikeja LGA, Others are Onigbongbo and Ojodu LCDAs, Eti-Osa LGA, Ikoyi-Obalende and Iru/Victoria Island LCDAs, Lagos Island LGA and Lagos Island East LCDA.

The state government also listed highways, bridges and roads where the law also banned motorcycles and tricycles from operating in the state.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: