Okada, Napep ban: Ikorodu records total compliance

…Oregun records partial compliance

By Bose Adelaja

As the much-awaited enforcement of Lagos State Traffic Rule kicked off Saturday, total compliance was noticed in Ikorodu especially at Ikorodu Roundabout, Benson Bus-stop and Sagamu Road as commercial motorcycles popularly called ‘Okada Rider’ and tricycles popularly called ‘Keke NAPEP’ or ‘Keke Marwa’ kept off the axis.

Same applies to Agric bus-stop, Ogolonto and Ipakodo where activities of Okada and Keke NAPEP were not noticed.

This was in compliance with the state government restriction order on their activities with effect from February 1st, 2020.

It was observed that Ikorodu/Mile 12 Road which used to be a hub of such activities was completely free of ‘Okada ‘ and ‘Keke NAPEP’.

Ketu/Ojota axis of Ikorodu Road was not left out as the axis was free from such activities.

However, partial compliance was noticed at Oregun Road as some commercial motorcycles and tricycles plying Oregun/Alausa and Ikeja were seen on queue picking passengers.

Vanguard observed that the riders were being aided by some Area Boys who stood at strategic positions to monitor law enforcement agents and divulge information to the erring riders.

As the enforcement exercise was ongoing, many commuters were stranded at various bus-stops especially in areas which depend solely on commercial motorcycles and tricycles for mobility.

At Majidun/Ogolonto, the compliance was not totally observed by some uniform men who were plying the roads on motorcycles without wearing helmets while the motorcycles were less than 200 capacity as stipulated by the state government.

The exercise almost resulted into chaos on Oregun Road as some Area Boys launched an attack on the enforcement team but they were overpowered as the team was reinforced and three commercial motorcycles were impounded and the riders arrested.

The development brought mixed feelings among the commuters as some praised the exercise while others urged the state government to improve on it.

