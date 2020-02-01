Breaking News
Okada ban: Total compliance at Iyana-Ipaja, as area boys lament ‘bad market’

Dull business day for Agbero boys

Okada Ban

Olayinka Latona

There is total compliance on Okada ban and tricycles in Iyana-Ipaja bus stop as the usual hustling bus stop of these operators was completely deserted.

Some of the Agbero boys (area boys) who were seen under the pedestrian bridge lamented at the development describing the development as ‘bad market’

One of the Agbero’s who identified himself as Taiwo said: “This is a complete bad market, imagine I have not eaten breakfast all because the Okada guys did not work and I cannot collect money from the yellow bus because it is not my jurisdiction.”

Police patrol on ground to enforce compliance

The oPay bus stop which is under the Iyana-Ipaja bridge is completely out of service.

Police from Iyana-Ipaja division and Aboru were on ground to arrest offenders and also control traffic at Iyana-Ipaja bus stop.

Vanguard

