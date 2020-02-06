Okada Ban: PDP blames Buhari, sympathizes with Lagosians

Kindly Share This Story:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) sympathizes with Nigerians living and working in Lagos for the excruciating ordeal they are facing following the ban on the use of commercial motorcycles and tricycles (Keke Marwa) in the state.

The party, however, noted that the ordeal should be blamed on President Muhammadu Buhari who, in 1985, allegedly terminated the initial Lagos Metro Rail Line project started by the government of Alhaji Lateef Jakande to facilitate mass transportation within Lagos, as Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre, and surrounding cities.

The PDP states that had President Buhari not terminated that laudable project by the Lagos state government, Lagosians would not be suffering the transportation infrastructure deficit they are faced with today.

