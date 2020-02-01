Okada ban: Partial obedience as security operatives hunt for defaulters

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Government on Monday announced plans to commence total enforcement of the 2012 state Traffic Law on activities of motorcyclists, popularly called Okada and tricycles, called “Keke Marwa” on restricted routes and bridges.

The restriction and enforcement also affect the newly introduced “Opay ride, Gokada ride” and other similar commercial motorcycles. He did not, however, specified if it included the private power bike owners.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, Frederic Oladeinde and Moyosore Onigbanjo, Commissioners for Transportation, Attorney-General and Justice, respectively, at a joint press briefing, announced the planned total enforcement on Okada operation, held at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja.

Omotoso explained that enforcement would be carried out in six local government areas as a pilot scheme before the enforcement will be extended to other councils.

The commissioner said the measure became necessary following flagrant disregards to the traffic law by the operators and moreso, the need to further ensure the safety of lives and property of residents and members of the public in general.

Partial compliance was observed in many areas as the ban on Okada, Napep became effective February 1st.

A Vanguard correspondent reported that some Policemen were arresting O’Pay bike riders at about 8:30 pm last night (January 31st) before the official take-off of the ban.

Danfo Divers inflate price at Oyingbo bus stop as Keke Napep and Okada ban takes effect.

Keke Napep, Okada in their hundreds keep off Constain Roundabout where they load passenger going to Oju Elegba, Mushin, Bode Thomas and Aguda as passengers stranded.

Danfo drivers at Oyingbo and Costain Roundabout inflate price. Oju Elegba from the area instead of N50 is now N100. Fadeyi fare incraesed from N100 to N150.

Ikeja from Costain Roundabout hiked from N200 to N300.

While some passengers refuse to board, others with pressing task have no choice.

