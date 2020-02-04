Okada ban: Osun suspends registration of fresh ‘Okada’ riders

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar Osogbo

Osun State Government has ordered the Department of Transportation to stop fresh registration of commercial motorcycle popularly known as Okada to curb invasion from neighbouring states.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Engineer Toke Olaniyan on Tuesday disclosed that the move was to check incursion of commercial motorcyclists from Lagos state as a result of restriction placed on the trade in some local government areas of the state.

The Lagos state government recently ban commercial motorcyclists from plying major streets in 15 local government areas of the state, a situation that is forcing some riders to relocate to neighbouring southwest states.

Olaniyan said the state government is in talks with ACCOMORAN and other stakeholders involved in intracity transportation to ensure adequate scrutiny of commercial motorcyclists with a view to checking insecurity in the state.

The state government, however, allayed the fear of possible incursion of Okada riders from neighbouring states in the region.

The statement reads in part, “We are in constant touch with ACOMORAN and other associations concerned with intracity transportation in the state in order to ensure proper scrutiny of all operators to provide adequate measures for security and safety of residents. We are going to embark on a revalidation exercise which will involve registration of owners and riders”.

“At this moment, we have issued a statement to stop further registration for fresh Okada riders and operators”.

“Also, we are more concerned about the safety and security of our people and as such we want all persons to be observant and vigilant. We urge them to report any strange bike operators immediately to security agencies”.

