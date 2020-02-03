Okada Ban: NURTW talking to Lagos Government ― MC Oluoma

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Lagos State, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo, has said he is talking to the Lagos State Government to review the ban and restriction on motorcycle and tricycle riders in the state.

This was disclosed to newsmen on Monday through Mc Oluomo’s aide, Jimoh Buhari.

He noted that he was also meeting with bus drivers not to increase bus fares, which could worsen the effect of the ban on commuters.

The NURTW boss expressed optimism that his discussion with the government on the matter would yield positive results.

“The most important thing, for now, is for the bus drivers not to take advantage of the situation, and that is why we are meeting with them,” he added.

