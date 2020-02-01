Okada ban: Non-vehicle owners, artisans lament in Victoria Island, Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

Lagos residents residing in Victoria Island part of Lagos have resorted to trekking to their various destinations as Keke NAPEP and Okada operators observe total compliance to the Lagos State’s Okada ban directive.

This development has created room for bicycle owners to flood different streets of Victoria Island.

Also, non-vehicle owners who are supposed to be in different occasions were stranded and are lamenting as taxi and bus drivers have decided to hike transport fares.

For instance, from Obalende to Eko hotels that used to be N100 is now between N150 and N200.

Within the streets of Victoria Island that normally cost N100, taxi drivers are now charging N1000 and above.

A resident who resides at Bishop Oluwole street who wanted to attend a wedding at Idowu Taylor, Mrs Florence Bassey, told Vanguard that over two hours, she has not been able to get a vehicle and she doesn’t have N1000 to pay taxi drivers.

She said: “I want to start trekking to the place now even with my high heels as I don’t have any other alternative.”

She wants the government to reverse the order so that life can be normal again.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: