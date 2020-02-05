Okada Ban: Aggrieved riders riot in Iyana Ipaja, Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Arogbonlo Israel

Commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as “Okada” and tricycle “Keke NAPEP” operators, in the early hours of Monday, disrupted normal activities as they barricaded major roads in Alimosho LGA, area of Iyana Ipaja in protest of the Lagos State government ban of their operation.

Recall that the state government had earlier announced plans to commence total enforcement of Reform Traffic Law of 2018 on activities of the operators on restricted routes and bridges across 15 Local Government Areas of the state starting from February 1st.

The Okada riders, who had earlier poised for war with the government, took to major roads in Ijora area making burn-fire on the road, thus, impending free flow of traffic.

The development which started around 10 am caused pandemonium in the area as motorists drove against traffic to escape from the rowdy situation. Gunshots sound also rented the atmosphere as passers-by ran in different directions.

However, the timely intervention of the men of the State’s Police Command restored law and order in the area.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: