Okada Ban: Agbaje lacks skill, experience to teach Sanwo-Olu art of planning — APC

Kindly Share This Story:

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos State chapter on Thursday said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) guber candidate in 2019, Jimi Agbaje, lacked the skill and experience to teach Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu the art of planning.

Recall that Jimi Agbaje had counselled the Lagos state governor to plan well before enforcing the Okada ban, stressing that the abrupt decision could impact negatively on the people.

Also read:

The APC, however, in a statement urged Agbaje to concentrate on how to resuscitate the moribund opposition party on life support machine, instead of wasting his time to offer unrealistic advice on Okada ban.

In a statement signed by the Lagos APC’s Publicity Secretary Seye Oladejo, said “the PDP serial governorship candidate” only made a futile attempt to teach a government well-grounded in intellectual and institutional experience how to plan.

‘The law being implemented has been in place for over six years after painstaking efforts by the Lagos State House of Assembly were made to incorporate inputs by stakeholders”.

He said the gradual implementation of the law is a reflection of the thoughtfulness of the government not to create a shock in the polity.

The party said Agbaje only have relative and inconsequential experience in business and zero ideas about governance at any level.

”While he noted the reasons for the partial ban, it was convenient not to acknowledge the measures put in place by the government to stem the impart.

“May I use this medium to acknowledge and appreciate the voluntary compliance of some operators in line with the laws of the state? We also wish to encourage the riders to take advantage of opportunities offered by the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, the Lagos State Vocational Training Institutes, the ministry of women affairs and poverty alleviation, civic engagement etc.

“The people remain the focal point of the Sanwoolu-Olu administration while not losing sight of its onerous responsibility to ensure the safety of lives and property of the citizenry.

“Whatever skill or ability to organise possessed by Agbaje and his co-travellers will be better deplored to resuscitate the moribund opposition party on life support machine.

“The efforts to mobilise and sponsor violent protests against well-meaning government policy is also not lost on all and sundry.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: