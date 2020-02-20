Ogun seeks transfer of Sagamu, Ikorodu, Ota roads to state

Kindly Share This Story:

Plans to employ additional 75,000 youths for Anchor Progressive

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun yesterday pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Federal Ministry of Works to transfer Shagamu – Ikorodu road, Epe-Ijebu-Ode road, Lagos -Ota-Abeokuta to the state.

The Governor also said that the state hoped to employ about 75,000 youths for the newly launched Anchor Programme Scheme.

Speaking to State House correspondents after meeting behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari alongside a former governor of the state, Chief Segun Osoba at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the governor said the aim of seeking the transfer of the roads to the state was to commercialize them.

According to him, the roads will be rehabilitated, constructed and upgraded by the state saying they have already secured the financing for this purpose.

He explained that easy access to the state will impact positively on the economic potentials of the state and that the state was seeking the support of the Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN) and the federal government in its agriculture programme.

ALSO READ:

He said “Our state today is the closest state to the biggest economy in this country. It is important that people can move between our state and Lagos state and also to the hinterland.

“Today, the busiest highway in this country passes through our state. You cannot travel between Lagos and the rest of the country without passing through our state.

“So we came and told the President that there are alternative routes apart from Lagos- Ibadan Expressway, the truth is that even the construction is completed, that highway does not have the capability to accommodate the traffic that has now completely gone beyond what was anticipated.

“That highway cannot carry that traffic. So, we must begin to look for alternative routes, what comes to mind is the Shagamu to Ikorodu road, the Epe to Ijebu-Ode road, the Lavos-Ota-Abeokuta road these are alternative roads that would allow for us to efficiently move people from Ogun to Lagos and vis-visa and the rest of the country.

He further said “To achieve all these, we need to have the right infrastructure, so we came to the president to help us in allowing the Federal ministry of works to transfer these roads to us we would be commercializing them – they are commercial roads anyway.

“The Shagamu to Ikorodu road was the old Ibadan road, it is on that road that we have the biggest NNPC depot on that road. There are so many factories on that road and most of these factories have gone moribund.

“Trucks drivers are also refusing to go and load on that road. If that road is transferred to both Lagos and Ogun state, we will commercialize it we will have these roads rehabilitated, constructed and upgraded. We have already secured the financing for this purpose.

“On the 26 of this month by the grace of God, we will be turning the sword on the Ijebu-Ode to Epe road. This is a state road, Lagos state has done it to their border, we are completing the fourteen kilometres between that border and Ogun state and that road will be completed in one year.

“But I believe that when that road is completed, people coming from the east, Ondo, Ijebu, Ibadan will have an option, they don’t have to go to Lagos Ibadan expressway.

“This will ease the ability to do business in Ogun State. These are one of the things we came to discuss with Mr President about. We also came to discuss with the President what we are doing in agriculture and the support that we need for that,” he said.

The Governor said that the government has created the Ogun State Investment Promotion Agency, adding, “we have created Ogun State Public-Private Partnership Agency, we’ve created the Ogun State Business Environment Council.

“All, these are agencies that we created that will enable us to market the state better, through the investment promotion agency.

“Second, to ensure that contract between Ogun state and potential partners are not skewed in favour if either the state or those parties – that is the PPP office.

“And three, the business environment council – is that which once the partner is now in the state, you can call the partner cut through the bureaucracy involved in applying for land, applying for a title, applying for building permit and so on and so forth, that becomes a one-stop-shop.

“These are one of the things we came to discuss with Mr President about. We also came to discuss with the President what we are doing in agriculture and the support that we need for that. We have gotten enough support today, we have attributed it to the President food security programme.

“We have launched the Anchor Programme Scheme, today the CBN has made Ogun State the model state for the South West, we have employed about 14,000 people last eight month in that programme between now and end of the year we hope to employ another 50,000 to 75,000 in that programme.

“You will agree with me that each person is about three other people by multiplying effect. So we have come to solicit for the support of the President with further needed support of the CBN and the federal government in the agriculture programme.

These are the things that we came to discuss with Mr President and I am glad to say that we got a lot of attention, we got a lot of support and that we should be seeing that manifest in the next few weeks.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: