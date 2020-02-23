Ogun Assembly holds stakeholder’s forum on Amotekun Bill on Monday

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – The Ogun State House of Assembly will on Monday (tomorrow), hold a Stakeholders’ Forum on a Bill titled: “H.B. No. 035/OG/2020- the Ogun State Security Network Agency Law, 2020- A Bill for a Law to Establish the Ogun State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps to Assist in Maintaining Law and Order in the State and for Connected Purposes”.

A release signed by the Acting Clerk of the Assembly, Deji Adeyemo, said the forum was meant to harness inputs from relevant stakeholders, including representatives from Security Agencies, Community Development Associations, Community and Religious Leaders, Captains of industry, Civil Society Organizations and interested members of the public.

The release noted that the public hearing would assist the State lawmakers in their quest towards giving the security initiative of the South West Governors, all-encompassing legislation targeted at establishing the State’s Amotekun Corps, which will complement existing security agencies at making the State a safe haven for law-abiding residents and investors.

It indicated that the stakeholders’ meeting will take place at the Assembly Complex, Oke- Mosan, Abeokuta, at 10:00am prompt.

