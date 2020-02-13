Ogun Assembly acknowledges receipt of ‘Amotekun bill’

Kindly Share This Story:

The Ogun House of Assembly on Thursday acknowledged receipt of a bill for a law to establish Security Network Agency, code-named “Amotekun Corps’’ from Gov. Dapo Abiodun.

Mr Olakunle Oluomo, the Speaker of the House, read the governor’s letter during plenary in Abeokuta.

Oluomo assured that the bill, which would assist security agencies in maintaining law and order, would receive accelerated passage from the lawmakers.

He directed that the soft copy of the bill be uploaded to the State House of Assembly website for all to peruse through.

The speaker said that the assembly would organise a stakeholders’ meeting to get opinions on the bill.

He promised that the inputs of the stakeholders would not be taken for granted.

Also during plenary, a bill for a law to make provision for the Ogun State Judiciary Funds Management and other matters was passed into law.

Mr Solomon Osho, Chairman, House Committee on Justice, Ethics and Public Petitions, read the report of his committee on the bill before the House.

Osho, thereafter, moved the motion for the adoption of the committee’s report and was seconded by Vice Chairman of the Committee, Akeem Balogun.

Mr Yusuf Sherif, the Majority Leader, moved the motion for the third reading of the bill, seconded by Mr Sylvester Abiodun.

The Acting Clerk, Mr Deji Adeyemo, thereafter, presented the bill for the third reading and was subsequently passed by the assembly.

Oluomo thereafter, ordered that a clean copy of the bill be forwarded to the state governor for his assent. (NAN)

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: