OFFICE OF THE REGISTERED TRUSTEES TO THE ESTATE OF IYALODE EFUNROYE TINUBU

Public notice! Public Notice!! Public Notice!!!

This is to bring to the attention of the general public that the office of the Inspector General of Police Monitoring Unit, by virtue of a Petition lodged by the Trustees to the Estate of Late Madam Efunroye Iyalode Tinubu, which has been approved for investigation, is currently carrying out a detailed investigation into the activities of their erstwhile Attorney – ADAMAKIN INVESTMENT AND WORKS LIMITED and its Promoter MR. AKINFOLABI AKINDELE in relation to the mismanagement of the family property, criminal breach of trust and financial misappropriation between 2012 when the company was appointed as Attorney and 2017 when the Power of Attorney was terminated.

The Trustees are also aware that after the termination of the Attorney of ADAMAKIN INVESTMENT AND WORKS LIMITED in 2017 which was published in Punch Newspaper of Friday, 20th October 2017, its Promoter MR. AKINFOLABI AKINDELE and officers/agents continued to hold themselves out as Attorneys of the Trustees against the clear and express intention of the Court Appointed Trustees without any account on how the property was managed and how the proceeds were administered.

In view of the ongoing investigation by the Inspector General of Police Monitoring Unit particularly with reference to the outright denial of Adamakin Investment and Works Limited and its Promoter Mr. Akinfolabi Akindele that they have not sold any property of the family since 2012, the Trustees hereby call on the members of the public who have negotiated, purchased or acquired any interest in the family property, whether in any part of Lagos or in Ogun State, through Adamakin Investment and Works Limited and its Promoter Mr. Akinfolabi Akindele, or any third party representing them as agents or privies to immediately come forward, in their own interest, with such claims and very clear details of the transaction to enable the family consider their option to either ratify or reject such transaction within 7 days from the date of this publication.

The general public should please TAKE NOTE that failure to take advantage of this opportunity to get their transactions discussed and ratified, any transaction not submitted for documentation and ratification remains invalid, void and of no effect whatsoever and will subsequently not be ratified.

Meanwhile, the Trustees hereby use this medium to announce the appointment of LAGOON PARK GLOBAL RESOURCES LIMITED as their TRUE and LAWFUL Attorney, and to say that all agents previously engaged by the Trustees have been disengaged and to further direct, going forward, that all claims, transaction details and enquiries mentioned above are to be made, within the 7 days allowed, to the Trustees through their TRUE and LAWFUL Attorney – LAGOON PARK GLOBAL RESOURCES LIMITED Phone Number: 08118886000 Email: info@lagoonparkglobal.com

Signed: