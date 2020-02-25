OFFICE OF THE REGISTERED TRUSTEES OF IYALODE EFUNROYE TINUBU

Kindly Share This Story:

RE: REVOCATION OF THE POWER OF ATTORNEY OF ADAMAKIN INVESTMENT AND WORKS LIMITED

Our attention has been drawn to the publication of THE NATION newspaper of Tuesday, 11th February 2020, and the report at page 12 of THE TRIBUNE of Wednesday, 19th February 2020, as well as online publications in Punch Newspaper and a voice recorded jingle circulating in Ogun State and Lagos State alleging a sole Attorney of ADAMAKIN INVESTMENT AND WORKS LIMITED.

The General Public is hereby informed that the said publications do not represent the position of the Trustees to the Estate of Iyalode Efunroye Tinubu, or the members of the family of Iyalode Efunroye T inubu or any section thereof.

In order to put the records in proper perspective, we have deemed it apposite to clarify, once more, the situation and bring the true position of the matter to the attention of the General Public.

The MANAGEMENT, ADMINISTRATION, and CONTROL of the entire estate of Iyalode Efunroye Tinubu is vested in the Registered Trustees who are appointed by virtue of a Court Order made by the High Court of Lagos State on the 29th day of April 2002, registered as No. 41 on Page 41 in Volume 2065 of the Register of Deed, kept at Lagos State Land Registry, Lagos State for and on behalf of the entire members of the Tinubu family. Their authority which is verifiable in public records is intact and uncontested by members of the Iyalode Efunroye Tinubu family.

Let it be known that the Court appointed Registered Trustees of the Iyalode Efunroye Tinubu family executed a Power of Attorney in favour of ADAMAKIN INVESTMENT AND WORKS LIMITED on 12th August 2012 containing clear provisions for its revocation in the event of a breach. Upon a flagrant breach of the provisions of the Power of Attorney principally on the grounds of lack of accountability for the proceeds of the estate and acts of insubordination, the Power of Attorney was terminated on 5th day of April 2017, after which either ADAMAKIN INVESTMENT AND WORKS LIMITED or its promoter MR. AKINFOLABI AKINDELE immediately CEASED to be the Attorney to the Registered Trustees of the Iyalode Tinubu family or any section thereof.

After the termination of the Attorney of ADAMAKIN INVESTMENT AND WORKS LIMITED in 2017 which was published in Punch Newspaper of Friday, 20th October 2017, its Promoter MR. AKINFOLABI AKINDELE and officers/agents continued to hold themselves out as Attorneys of the Trustees against the clear and express intention of the Court Appointed Trustees without any account on how the property was managed and how the proceeds were administered which prompted a Petition to the Nigeria Police that has been approved and currently undergoing investigation. This was brought to the notice of the general public by a Public Notice signed by the Trustees and published in THISDAY newspaper of Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 at page 12 duly signed and authenticated by affixing the photographs of the Trustees.

In the light of the above, the recent publications in THE NATION newspaper of Tuesday, 11th February 2020, and the report at page 12 of THE TRIBUNE of Wednesday, 19th February 2020, as well as online publications in Punch Newspaper and a voice recorded jingle in circulation and/or any future publication or announcement attempting to water-down the efficacy of the published information by the recognized Trustees can only deceive those who have deliberately chosen to be gullible in the circumstances.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Power of Attorney given to ADAMAKIN INVESTMENT AND WORKS LIMITED is not “IRREVOCABLE” as childishly peddled about and has been effectively determined and revoked since 2017 and which said revocation was published in Punch Newspaper of Friday, 20th October 2017 and anybody still in doubt should seek legal advice in their own interest. The Registered Trustees appointed by Court of Law are the only and extant lawful authority in relation to the management and control of the Estate of Iyalode Efunroye Tinubu who EXECUTED and also REVOKED the Power of Attorney. Those who allow themselves to be deceived and invest in a laughable and non existing sole Power of Attorney will get nothing from the estate of the Iyalode Tinubu in line with the Latin phrase “ex nihilo nihil fit” (from nothing, nothing is produced).

It is also inconceivable that members of the public should allow themselves to be misled and deceived by an alleged non existing resolution of the Sobowale and Lumosa branches of the Iyalode Tinubu family, reached during an alleged meeting, reaffirming ADAMAKIN INVESTMENT AND WORKS LIMITED as the Sole Attorney of the family when the Power of Attorney was not issued or executed by the said FACELESS and FICTITIOUS members of the family in the first place and who do not have the legal capacity or authority to make any such reaffirmation. The legal maxim is: Nemo dat quod non habet (you cannot give what you don’t have). The registered Trustees are also members of these branches of the Tinubu family and confirm that no such meeting ever held as falsely alleged.

TAKE NOTICE that LAGOON PARK GLOBAL RESOURCES LIMITED remains the extant True and Lawful Attorney of the Iyalode Efunroye Tinubu Family and by extension the entire family. Therefore, its officers/businesses Associates working on the family land at Alaka behind the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos State including but not limited to: MANSFIELD REAL ESTATE LIMITED, MR. ONYEBUCHI OPARAUGO, MR. TIMOTHY OGBONNA, MR. TAIWO OYEWUNMI, Pastor ABIMBOLA AKINDURO, MR. AKEEM OSUOLALE all have the endorsement and backing of the Registered Trustees and by extension the entire members of the Iyalode Efunroye Tinubu.

A word is enough for the wise! Please contact 08118886000 for more information or clarification.

