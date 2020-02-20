Odion Ighalo set for Europa debut with Man United

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo is in contention to make his European debut when Manchester United take on Club Brugge in a round of 32 Europa League match tonight.

The Shanghai Greenland Shenhua loanee has been named in United’s provisional squad list by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Ighalo travelled with the rest of his teammates to Bruges yesterday.

Ighalo made his Manchester United debut against Chelsea on Monday, coming on as a replacement for Anthony Martial in the first minute of second half stoppage time and did show glimpses of his potential despite spending few minutes on the Stamford Bridge turf.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Golden Boot winner was among twenty-four players involved in the final training session on English soil before their flight to Belgium.

Ighalo didn’t appear in European competitions for his previous clubs Lyn Olso, Udinese, Cesena, Granada and Watford.

The 30-year-old could make his home debut in an emotional game against his former employer Watford this coming Sunday.

