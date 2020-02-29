Kindly Share This Story:

Former British and Commonwealth light-heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh has not stopped celebrating the victory of the new WBC Heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury over Deontay Wilder, early hours of Sunday morning.

Reacting to the victory, Oboh who had, long before the fight tipped Fury to defeat the loquacious Wilder said, more than anything else, the manner of victory and how Fury handled Wilder was the most effective method he had he had ever seen.

Said Oboh, “first I want to congratulate Fury for the fantastic 7th round stoppage win over Wilder, which brought a lot of joy to, not just me but also to many other Nigerians who were chanting his name as the match went on.”

Oboh described Fury’s approach as “American street fighter’s technique” which, hitherto, had been applied by Wilder in all his previous fights.

Said Oboh, “I think Fury won the right fight by using what I call the American street fighters technique to steal victory in a violent way.”

He observed that even before the fight the new WBC champion of the world applied the old Gipsy survival instincts by employing a black American trainer., notable for producing world beaters and champions of note.

“Fury’s trainer is related to the famous Emmanuel Steward, who trained former champions like Lenox Lewis and Tummy Jeans the former five-weight boxing champion.”

Oboh who is also a former WBA International Lightheavyweight champion added his voice to the growing debate as to whether Wilder’s corner did the right thing to have thrown in the towel which stopped his bout with Fury. “In the first place, Wider should not have sacked his trainer, instead he should honour him.

“Mark Breland was an ex-world champion too and he knows when a towel should be thrown in because of ring experience. He did the right thing to save his ward from further punishment.

As a former champion himself, he knows when a towel should be thrown in because of ring experience. He saved Wilder’s life and deserves commendation from all, including Deontay Wilder,” Oboh concluded.

Vanguard News

