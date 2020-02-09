Obiano’s exploit as governor speaks volume of him — Awka monarch

Kindly Share This Story:

The traditional ruler of Awka, Igwe Gibson Nwosu, on Saturday hailed Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra for his pragmatic programmes which had transformed the state.

The monarch acknowledged that the governor’s exploits spoke well of him as one with the people’s well being at heart.

Igwe Nwosu told the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Awka that he noticed the governor’s potential the first time he saw him.

“The day former governor Peter Obi came to my palace alongside Obiano, something like a flash passed my eyes.

“I had to ask Obi who the man (Obiano) was that he looked like a suitable successor of which Obi affirmed saying royal blessing brought them to me.

“I never hesitated in doing the needful and until date he (Obiano) has not disappointed me with his governance style,” he said.

Igwe Gibson enumerated the various landmark achievements of Obiano in his quest to better the lives of the masses.

“He has fortified security network in the state, build monuments such as bridges, edifices including permanently working street lights on major roads cutting across all towns in Anambra.

READ ALSO:

“He has done well also in terms of human capital development by advancing workers knowledge, paying royal fathers stipends that are mouth watering.

“Importantly, he is working harmoniously with the Federal Government in spite of party affiliation,” he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: