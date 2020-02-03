Obi, Olawepo-Hashim mourn Arthur Nwankwo

Kindly Share This Story:

Vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Peter Obi has described the late Dr. Arthur Nwankwo as a unique Igbo man and a true Nigerian who deployed everything available to him to the liberation of the people and advancement of humanity.

Obi reacted to the death of Dr. Nwankwo on Saturday.

Similarly, former presidential candidate, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has described late Dr. Nwankwo as an intellectual giant, patriot and crusader for democracy, who lived an exemplary life for the promotion of good governance in Nigeria.

Nwankwo was running mate to Olawepo-Hashim during the 2019 presidential election.

Obi, who said he had followed Dr. Nwankwo’s “literary flowering,” both as a publisher and an author described him as one of those who saw “the pen as an instrument against abuse of human rights, dictatorship and absurdity.”

Obi who said, he had read some of his books, especially on the Civil War, commended his unique ability to explain events and ideas in simple and exciting terms.

“One would also dictate patriotic zeal in every line of his writing, especially while condemning bad governance and offering solutions on how to get the business of managing Nigeria right by tackling corruption and related vices,” Obi said.

He prayed to God to grant him eternal rest in his kingdom and to all those affected by his death, the fortitude to bear the loss.

Olawepo-Hashim in a statement in Abuja by his Chief Press Secretary, Hassan Ibrahim, said Nigeria would miss Nwankwo at a time his contributions for the furtherance of a progressive Nigeria was needed.

“His contributions towards the entrenchment and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria were immeasurable. Together with other intellectuals from across the county, we spent hours at his New Haven residence in Enugu few days to the 2019 general election where we discussed the way forward for a united Nigeria.

“My condolence to his family and the Enugu State government and to all those who share in the ideals of Dr. Nwankwo aptly described as a great patriot and crusader of Nigerian democracy,” the statement added.”

